Berrien County man arrested in connection to Saturday homicide

Photo: MGN Online
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 12:59:08-04

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Nashville Police Department charged one man in connection to a homicide and assaults on Saturday.

According to NPD, 20-year-old Jared Dean Zisman was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated battery-family violence and two counts of felony aggravated assault family violence.

Around midnight on Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of S. Davis Street in Berrien County.

When police arrived, a man, later identified as Zisman, was at the front door.

Inside, a deceased man with severe head trauma was found in a bedroom, according to the report.

NPD said a woman was found in another bedroom with severe bleeding wounds to her head and face.

A third victim also inside the home was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman with severe injuries was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and then to Jacksonville, Fla. Police said she remains in critical condition.

Zisman is in the Berrien County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

