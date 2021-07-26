Berrien County man arrested in connection to Saturday homicide

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Nashville Police Department charged one man in connection to a homicide and assaults on Saturday.

According to NPD, 20-year-old Jared Dean Zisman was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated battery-family violence and two counts of felony aggravated assault family violence.

Around midnight on Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of S. Davis Street in Berrien County.

When police arrived, a man, later identified as Zisman, was at the front door.

Inside, a deceased man with severe head trauma was found in a bedroom, according to the report.

NPD said a woman was found in another bedroom with severe bleeding wounds to her head and face.

A third victim also inside the home was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman with severe injuries was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and then to Jacksonville, Fla. Police said she remains in critical condition.

Zisman is in the Berrien County Jail.