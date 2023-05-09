Be Kind to You Mind Health and Wellness Fair provides support to community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happening Tuesday, a mental health and wellness fair called, Be Kind to your Mind.

The free event is open to the public. It includes food, workshops, and fun activities for the kids.

The goal is to provide whole health resources for emotional, physical, and financial wellness as 22 local agencies are involved.

The event will take place at Lincoln Neighborhood Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Mental Health Council says the idea is to make sure people know where to go to get the resources that they need.

"That there's nothing to be scared of in terms of mental health issues or seeking mental health treatment and that we actually do have a lot of resources in this community," said Jay Reeve, President/CEO of Apalachee CenterJay Reeve, President/CEO of Apalachee Center.