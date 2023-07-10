Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set to return in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — To help bring awareness to the need for blood donations, Valdosta Fire and Police Departments are hosting its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

In collaboration with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the city of Valdosta is inviting the public to support their favorite department by donating blood.

"As first responders, we dedicate our lives to helping the citizens and visitors of Valdosta," said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. "This friendly competition empowers our community to play an important role in saving lives."

When blood donors arrive to donate, staff members will ask which team they support, whether they're team fire or team police. The team with the most support will win the Battle of the Badges trophy.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt.

The life-saving event will take place Wednesday, July 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, located at 300 N Lee Street.

For more information, contact Erica Thrift at ethrift@valdostacity.com.