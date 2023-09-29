New leader working to inspire children on and off the field in Bainbridge

Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority has a new person leading the cheer program.

The program facilitator has a dance background and is focused on learning on and off the field.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This field may be empty now but on most weeknights you can find families here cheering on their favorite young athletes.

I'm AJ Douglas, your neighborhood reporter in Bainbridge where young girls have more support cheering on their favorite teams with a little extra team spirit.

Lora Durham, parent "We have been doing this for three years and all. We sign up every time."

Mother of four, Lora Durham says one day she noticed a sign inviting parents to sign their children up for sports activities and she jumped at the chance to get her children active.

Lora Durham, parent "They enjoy it, they love it.. They look forward to coming to practice. Anything that my kids are into I'm going to stand behind them."

They're part of a cheer program that's held with the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority.

That program is under new leadership!

Takahri Kelly is from Bainbridge and is taking on the role to inspire younger generations here.

Takahri Kelly, Cheer Program Facilitator "The same things I was doing when I was younger I can come back and actually be in charge of now and make a way for these kids as well."

She's got a background in dance.

That's what many know her for.

Now, she's got a chance to add leader to her resume…and it's not just about performing.

Learning on and off the field…that's what's driving her to work with the 90 young athletes in this program. Bringing a community together around football and setting them up for future success. An idea Durham says she's rooting for all the day.

Kell says she plans to open a dance studio here early next year where she plans to continue encouraging young girls in the classroom and out here on the field.