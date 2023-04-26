Watch Now
Bainbridge Public Safety: Escaped inmate back in custody

Incident occurred Wednesday
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 17:05:33-04

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — An inmate who escaped earlier Wednesday is back in the custody of law enforcement.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety, Joe N. Wallace was scheduled to be in court Wednesday, but escaped the Decatur County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

A search for Wallace included public safety and others.

Before escaping, Wallace was facing driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device, and distracted driving - unsafe operation of radio or telephone offenses.

