Kids from Leon County to receive shoes thanks to Shoes 4 School campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands of Leon County kids will soon have new shoes for school and it's all free; thanks to Family Worship and Praise Center's "Shoes 4 School" annual giveaway at the Tucker Center.

Thursday night, the group prepared over 4,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their giveaway Sunday.

Volunteers who helped Thursday say they're excited to see the smiles on kids faces when they bring home their new set of kicks.

"Most people do the school supplies, which is great, and we're just adding on to that by providing the children with shoes, it just provides a lot of confidence, it helps them get ready for school and get back their with a smile on their face, they're ready to conquer the world and we just want to give them that confidence," Jessica Jones with Shoes for School said.

Shoes 4 School says they have all of their reservations filled up for Sunday's Shoe giveaway at the Tucker Center; but says they have about 250 first come first serve spots available.

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m.