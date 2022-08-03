Capital City Youth Services accepting donations for back to school drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital City Youth Services is accepting donations for its back to school drive this weekend.

CCYS is in need of backpacks and other school supplies.

Donations are being accepted at CCYS until Friday.

Sophia Fernandez from Trinity United Methodist Church, which is a partner for this event tells ABC 27 why these supplies are so important.

"If there's something that we can do about it, we who have abundance, we want to share that abundance with students so that their needs are met and they can show up to school and have the best opportunity to have and form the better next generation," Fernandez said.

Supplies will be distributed this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while supplies last at 2407 Roberts Ave., which is the CCYS main campus.

Anyone in need of supplies is eligible, but there is a two bag per car limit.