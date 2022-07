Big Bend area, south Georgia Back-to-School 2022 start dates

Students in the Big Bend area and south Georgia are heading back to school soon and ABC 27 has you covered with all district start dates.

FLORIDA



Leon County Schools: August 10

Gadsden County Schools: August 10

Franklin County Schools: August 10

Wakulla County Schools: August 11

Jefferson County Schools: August 10

Madison County Schools: August 10 for Pre-K, Kindergarten, First and Ninth; All students August 12

Taylor County Schools: August 10

Lafayette County Schools: August 10

Suwannee County Schools: August 10

Hamilton County Schools: August 10