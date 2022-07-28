Florida, Georgia 'Back to School' immunization requirements

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — With children heading back to school soon, ABC 27 has you covered with required immunizations for Florida and Georgia students.
GEORGIA
- According to Georgia Department of Public Health
- 2 Months Old
- 1 dose of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 1 dose of Hep B
- 1 dose of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 1 dose of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
- 1 dose of Polio
- 1 dose of PCV
- 4 Months Old
- 2 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 2 doses of Hep B
- 2 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 2 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
- 2 doses of Polio
- 2 doses of PCV
- 6 Months Old
- 3 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 3 doses of Hep B
- 3 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel)
- 3 doses of Polio
- 3 doses of PCV
- 12 Months Old
- 4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 3 doses of Hep B
- 4 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 3 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
- 3 doses of Polio
- 1 dose of MMR
- 1 dose of Varicella
- 4 doses of PCV
- 1 dose of Hep A
- 15 Months Old
- 4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 3 doses of Hep B
- 4 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 3 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
- 3 doses of Polio
- 1 dose of MMR
- 1 dose of Varicella
- 4 doses of PCV
- 1 dose of Hep A
- 18 Months Old
- 4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 3 doses of Hep B
- 3 doses of Polio
- 1 dose of Hep A
- 24 Months Old
- 2 doses of Hep A
- 4 to 6 years of age
- 5 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
- 4 doses of Polio
- 2 doses of MMR
- 2 doses of Varicella
- 2 doses of Hep A
- 5 to 6 years of age
- 4 or 5 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP = If 4th dose given on or after 4th birthday, 5th dose is not needed.
- 3 doses of Hep B
- 3 or 4 doses of Polio = 4th dose of polio on or after 4th birthday required for children born on or after 1-1-06.
- 2 doses of MMR
- 2 doses of Varicella
- 2 doses of Hep A = Required for children born on or after 1-1-06.
- Ages 7 and Up
- 3 total doses of Hep B
- 3 or 4 total doses of Polio
- 2 total doses of MMR
- 2 total doses of Varicella
- 3 total doses of Tdap/Td
- 2 total doses of MenACWY
*For exact time periods of when doses should've been received, visit Georgia Department of Public Health.
FLORIDA
- According to Florida Department of Health
- Childcare/Family Daycare
- Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)
- Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)
- Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)
- Varicella (chickenpox)
- Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)
- Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)
- Hepatitis B (Hep B)
- Preschool Entry (Public/Non-public schools)
- DTaP
- IPV
- MMR
- Varicella
- Hib
- Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)
- Hepatitis B (Hep B)
- Kindergarten through 12th Grade (Public/Non-public Schools)
- 4 or 5 doses of DTaP
- 4 or 5 doses of IPV
- 2 doses of MMR
- 3 doses of Hep B
- 1 Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)
- 2 doses of Varicella = Kindergarten effective with 2008–2009 school year, then an additional grade is added each year after. Varicella vaccine is not required if there is a history of varicella disease documented by the health care provider.
- 7th Grade Entry
- 1 Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) = Effective with 2009–2010 school year (then an additional grade is added each year after.