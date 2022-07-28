Watch Now
Florida, Georgia 'Back to School' immunization requirements

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:40:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — With children heading back to school soon, ABC 27 has you covered with required immunizations for Florida and Georgia students.

GEORGIA
- According to Georgia Department of Public Health

  • 2 Months Old
    • 1 dose of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 1 dose of Hep B
    • 1 dose of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 1 dose of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
    • 1 dose of Polio
    • 1 dose of PCV
  • 4 Months Old
    • 2 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 2 doses of Hep B
    • 2 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 2 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
    • 2 doses of Polio
    • 2 doses of PCV
  • 6 Months Old
    • 3 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 3 doses of Hep B
    • 3 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel)
    • 3 doses of Polio
    • 3 doses of PCV
  • 12 Months Old
    • 4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 3 doses of Hep B
    • 4 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 3 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
    • 3 doses of Polio
    • 1 dose of MMR
    • 1 dose of Varicella
    • 4 doses of PCV
    • 1 dose of Hep A
  • 15 Months Old
    • 4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 3 doses of Hep B
    • 4 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 3 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB)
    • 3 doses of Polio
    • 1 dose of MMR
    • 1 dose of Varicella
    • 4 doses of PCV
    • 1 dose of Hep A
  • 18 Months Old
    • 4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 3 doses of Hep B
    • 3 doses of Polio
    • 1 dose of Hep A
  • 24 Months Old
    • 2 doses of Hep A
  • 4 to 6 years of age
    • 5 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP
    • 4 doses of Polio
    • 2 doses of MMR
    • 2 doses of Varicella
    • 2 doses of Hep A
  • 5 to 6 years of age
    • 4 or 5 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP = If 4th dose given on or after 4th birthday, 5th dose is not needed.
    • 3 doses of Hep B
    • 3 or 4 doses of Polio = 4th dose of polio on or after 4th birthday required for children born on or after 1-1-06.
    • 2 doses of MMR
    • 2 doses of Varicella
    • 2 doses of Hep A = Required for children born on or after 1-1-06.
  • Ages 7 and Up
    • 3 total doses of Hep B
    • 3 or 4 total doses of Polio
    • 2 total doses of MMR
    • 2 total doses of Varicella
    • 3 total doses of Tdap/Td
    • 2 total doses of MenACWY

*For exact time periods of when doses should've been received, visit Georgia Department of Public Health.

FLORIDA
- According to Florida Department of Health

  • Childcare/Family Daycare
    • Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)
    • Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)
    • Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)
    • Varicella (chickenpox)
    • Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)
    • Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)
    • Hepatitis B (Hep B)
  • Preschool Entry (Public/Non-public schools)
    • DTaP
    • IPV
    • MMR
    • Varicella
    • Hib
    • Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)
    • Hepatitis B (Hep B)
  • Kindergarten through 12th Grade (Public/Non-public Schools)
    • 4 or 5 doses of DTaP
    • 4 or 5 doses of IPV
    • 2 doses of MMR
    • 3 doses of Hep B
    • 1 Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)
    • 2 doses of Varicella = Kindergarten effective with 2008–2009 school year, then an additional grade is added each year after. Varicella vaccine is not required if there is a history of varicella disease documented by the health care provider.
    • 7th Grade Entry
      • 1 Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap) = Effective with 2009–2010 school year (then an additional grade is added each year after.
