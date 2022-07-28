Florida, Georgia 'Back to School' immunization requirements

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — With children heading back to school soon, ABC 27 has you covered with required immunizations for Florida and Georgia students.

GEORGIA

- According to Georgia Department of Public Health

2 Months Old

1 dose of DTP, DT, DTaP 1 dose of Hep B 1 dose of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 1 dose of Hib (PedvaxHIB) 1 dose of Polio 1 dose of PCV

4 Months Old

2 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP 2 doses of Hep B 2 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 2 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB) 2 doses of Polio 2 doses of PCV

6 Months Old

3 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP 3 doses of Hep B 3 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) 3 doses of Polio 3 doses of PCV

12 Months Old

4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP 3 doses of Hep B 4 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 3 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB) 3 doses of Polio 1 dose of MMR 1 dose of Varicella 4 doses of PCV 1 dose of Hep A

15 Months Old

4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP 3 doses of Hep B 4 doses of Hib (ActHIB, Hiberix, or Pentacel) OR 3 doses of Hib (PedvaxHIB) 3 doses of Polio 1 dose of MMR 1 dose of Varicella 4 doses of PCV 1 dose of Hep A

18 Months Old

4 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP 3 doses of Hep B 3 doses of Polio 1 dose of Hep A

24 Months Old

2 doses of Hep A

4 to 6 years of age

5 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP 4 doses of Polio 2 doses of MMR 2 doses of Varicella 2 doses of Hep A

5 to 6 years of age

4 or 5 doses of DTP, DT, DTaP = If 4th dose given on or after 4th birthday, 5th dose is not needed. 3 doses of Hep B 3 or 4 doses of Polio = 4th dose of polio on or after 4th birthday required for children born on or after 1-1-06. 2 doses of MMR 2 doses of Varicella 2 doses of Hep A = Required for children born on or after 1-1-06.

Ages 7 and Up

3 total doses of Hep B 3 or 4 total doses of Polio 2 total doses of MMR 2 total doses of Varicella 3 total doses of Tdap/Td 2 total doses of MenACWY



*For exact time periods of when doses should've been received, visit Georgia Department of Public Health.

FLORIDA

- According to Florida Department of Health