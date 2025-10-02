Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

At least two people injured following crash on I-10 WB near mile marker 197 on Thursday Afternoon

CRASH I10 WB 10022025.jpg
Stefan Roberts, WTXL ABC 27
CRASH I10 WB 10022025.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Florida Highway Patrol tells us that at least one person was ejected from the red truck following a crash on I-10 WB near mile marker 197, Thursday afternoon. They tell us both passengers were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for treatment, but didn't specify who was ejected from the truck.

FHP says the person who was ejected is in critical condition, while the other passenger was seriously injured. No word on the other passenger(s) in the other car involved.

The crash caused all lanes to temporarily close as FHP worked the scene. The roads have since reopened.

CRASH I10 WB PIC 2 10022025.jpg

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood