At least two people injured following crash on I-10 WB near mile marker 197 on Thursday Afternoon

Florida Highway Patrol tells us that at least one person was ejected from the red truck following a crash on I-10 WB near mile marker 197, Thursday afternoon. They tell us both passengers were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for treatment, but didn't specify who was ejected from the truck.

FHP says the person who was ejected is in critical condition, while the other passenger was seriously injured. No word on the other passenger(s) in the other car involved.

The crash caused all lanes to temporarily close as FHP worked the scene. The roads have since reopened.

Stefan Roberts, WTXL ABC 27

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

