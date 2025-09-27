Assault suspect arrested after trying to take Valdosta police officer's gun

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A man faces 8 felony charges after Valdosta police say he assaulted a woman and hit a Valdosta police officer before reaching for her gun.

It happened Friday morning near a motel on North Ashley Street.

Police say an officer saw a couple fighting and the woman laying on the ground.

The officer responded to try and help her.

At that point, police say Kevin Ponder charged toward the woman, and the officer stepped in front to stop him.

VPD says Ponder hit the officer and tried to grab her holstered weapon. During the scuffle, police say he threatened to shoot her.

Other officers arrived to help subdue and arrest Ponder.

He faces 8 felony charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Luke Anderson Assault suspect arrested in Valdosta

The victim told officers she and Ponder had a verbal argument which turned into a physical assault. The victim also said Ponder tried to choke her in the motel room.

