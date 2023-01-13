Arrest made in Pelham double homicide incident

An arrest was made on Thursday in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Pelham.

Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 12, Deonta Williams was arrested at the Probation Office in Camilla, Georgia, and transported to the Mitchell County Jail. The suspect was booked on two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon and one count of firearm during the commission of crime.

Williams was arrested by GBI Agents, Pelham Police and Department of Community Supervision Officers.

This case is reportedly still active and ongoing and additional witnesses are still being sought, according to SAC Jamy Steinberg.