GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead

PELHAM, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in investigating the murder of two males that were killed after being shot while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham.

According to the GBI, 45-year-old Stanley Forney and 38-year-old Terrience Hallmon were sitting in a vehicle at a Castleberry Street address in Pelham, Georgia before a subject approached the vehicle and shot both victims several times. Forney was pronounced dead at the scene and Hallmon was transported to the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

The GBI was reportedly contacted around 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 9 to assist with the investigation. Both Crime Scene Specialists and Agents responded, GBI reports.

This investigation is currently active and ongoing.

For anyone that may have information, contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Pelham Police Department at 229-294-6000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

