Arrest made in Orange Ave. gas station shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest in connection to a May 8 Orange Ave. gas station shooting that left one injured.

On May 8, officers responded to an emergency call at a Petro gas station at 1410 W. Orange Ave. just after 10 p.m. According to TPD, when they arrived, officers found a man shot in the back nearby.

After watching gas station surveillance video, police said they saw the man who was later shot walking through the gas station parking lot with a group, passing a white minivan at a pump.

Officers said there appeared to be no interaction between the group and the minivan's passengers, later determined to be the suspect, his mother and sister.

According to the report, when the group reached the front of the store, the suspect walked up to the victim before they both moved out of the surveillance video's frame.

The victim said a fight began; however, no fight or attempted robbery was not caught on video, according to the report.

The victim's friends and Hall's two family members ran to the area where the fight was allegedly taking place, as stated in the report. Surveillance video shows everyone scatters and the suspect is "seen pointing a pistol at the fleeing victim," the report said.

TPD says the suspect chased the victim and some of his friends around a corner before firing one shot.

Police said they made the connection between the gun fired at the scene and 18-year-old Nyquze Hall because he allegedly posted it on social media before and after the incident.

TPD charged Hall with attempted homicide on Thursday.

Hall said his gun did fire during the fight but denied firing "around at the victim."

"It was not supposed to go off," he told police in an interview.

Officers later wrote that Hall can be seen "firing at the victim and others as they flee, contradicting his account of the incident."

He was taken to the Leon County jail in lieu of bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

