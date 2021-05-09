One person in serious condition after shooting on Orange Avenue Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is in serious condition after a shooting that happened Saturday night on Orange Avenue.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue, with the lone victim being sent to the hospital for their injuries.

TPD says this is an active and open investigation, and updates will be given as more information becomes available.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.