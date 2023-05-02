Arrest made in shooting incident that took place outside of FSU dormitory

A 17-year-old male has been arrested for a shooting incident that took place behind a Florida State University dormitory on Saturday and left one person injured.

According to Florida State Police Department, police investigators learned the victim was in a dispute with the male suspect, who is not affiliated with the university. The suspect and other individuals began physically attacking the victim.

Before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle, the suspect brandished a handgun and began shooting, which struck the victim, FSU PD reported.

According to FSU PD, investigators developed probable cause and obtained warrants for two counts of attempted second degree murder. The juvenile suspect is currently being held in the Leon County Juvenile Detention Facility.