FSU shelter in place lifted after shooting

A shelter in place for Florida State University has been lifted Saturday morning after a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to FSU PD, officers responded to a large group altercation behind DeGraff Hall at 808 West Tennessee Street just before 1 a.m. During the fight, FSU PD said a man pulled out a gun and fired several shots before hitting one person.

According to the alert that was issued, the group ran from the scene. The victim was sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

FSU PD is asking anyone with information to contact its investigations unit at 850-644-1234.