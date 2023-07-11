Arrest made in fatal shooting at University Courtyard Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday that it had made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting.

Tallahassee Police investigating deadly Friday night shooting

The police department said 22-year-old Solomon Sadiq was arrested and charged with homicide, grand theft of a firearm, attempt to deprive an officer of a weapon and resisting without violence.

The police department said it responded to the University Courtyard Apartments just after midnight on Saturday, July 8 located at 3025 South Adams Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located one male adult victim who was dead from a gunshot wound.

The police department said its detectives were able to piece together the events leading up to the homicide.

The detectives’ investigation determined Sadiq knocked on the victim’s door saying he needed to charge his phone. A 10-year-old answered the door and Sadiq walked in. The juvenile called her parent who had left home to go to the store and told them a man was in the house.

The police department said in a panic, the juvenile hid in a bedroom with other children present during the incident.

The victim returned home where he encountered Sadiq in the hallway. The police department said Sadiq fired his weapon, which struck and killed the victim. Sadiq then fled the scene.

The investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were not known to each other.

When Sadiq was arrested, the police department said he was in possession of a stolen firearm and attempted to take an officer’s weapon during his apprehension.

