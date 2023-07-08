Tallahassee Police investigating deadly Friday night shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is dead, and now Tallahassee Police are working to figure out who shot him.

According to a Facebook Post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook Page, that man was found dead in the 3000 block of South Adams Street. For reference, this is in the area just south of the Dr. BL Perry Jr Branch Library.

TPD confirmed the shooting took place at University Courtyard Apartments at 3025 South Adams Street. The shooting took place just before midnight Friday night. They found the dead man when they arrived on scene.

As of Saturday morning, TPD said this is an open and active investigation. TPD also said, “detectives ask anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.”

This investigation follows multiple deadly shootings in the city so far this year.

We checked with TPD on the statistics. As of Thursday, July 6, TPD had recorded five homicides involving a gun. They also recorded 26 shootings in which someone was hurt.

In 2022, TPD recorded 12 homicides involving a gun.

The area where Friday night’s shooting took place includes the 32301 ZIP code where TPD said 23 homicide/shooting incidents have taken place between January 1 and July 6, 2023. Their data also shows ZIP code 32304 has seen the most incidents like this with 34 on record as of July 6.

TPD also said they’ve seized and/or impounded more than 250 guns so far in 2023.

These numbers do not include incidents reported to and/or investigated by other agencies in Leon County.



