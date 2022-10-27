Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking into leads in murder case

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that it has a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the victim of the murder was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia and investigators believe the suspect in the incident was known to the victim and the case is an isolated incident.

LCSO said because of Florida’s Marsy’s Law, the name of the victim will not be released at this time.

The sheriff’s office added that it is working to locate the person of interest in the incident.

Sunday just after 7:30 p.m., Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address on the 12000 block of Wiley Road in northeast Leon County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of the deceased woman on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

A cash reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and all information can remain anonymous.