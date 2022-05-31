Arrangements announced for Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Leon County Commissioner and Fort Braden Principal Jimbo Jackson.

Jackson passed away May 28, 2022 following complications from long-term COVID-19.

According to the obituary from Bevis Funeral Home, a visitation will be held at Downtown Community Church, 231 East Palmer Ave. followed by a memorial service.

Gifts in memory of Commissioner Jackson may be made to the Foundation for Leon County Schools at the following link: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/jimbofund.

