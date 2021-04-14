April 17, 18: The 21st Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival in Downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 21st Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Bloxham, Lewis and Randolph “Chain of Parks,” located in Downtown Tallahassee.

Nationally ranked as a Top 100 fine art festival held throughout the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, art patrons to this year’s festival can expect to have a safe, outdoor cultural experience while experiencing original and one-of-a-kind works of art.

This year, the Chain of Parks Art Festival is asking that only serious art patrons and enthusiasts attend the festival in the parks to support the exhibiting artists, while casual viewers and families sit this one out…and come back next year.

To control crowd size and adhere to safety guidelines, the festival will be a free-ticketed event.

Attendees will need to reserve a ticket online and select a time slot to see the artists in the parks.

This new ticketing system will include four decorative barricade entrance and exit locations with a color-coded wristband system. Volunteers will be at each location to check tickets, provide wristbands, direct folks to handwashing/ sanitizer stations, and confirm proper face-covering compliance.

Free masks will be available and required throughout the festival. The festival will be following CDC guidelines and will have safety precautions visibly placed throughout the event.

Family fun activities and focal gathering hubs have been eliminated for 2021.

“For 21 years, LeMoyne—through the Chain of Parks Art Festival--has brought some of the nation’s top fine artists to the Capital City as a way to not only expand on the opportunity for regional art collectors, but to also introduce fine arts to those who may not have ever experienced it,” said Festival Chair, Kelly Dozier. “This nationally recognized festival is “newly expanded” adding safety measures and new cultural experiences for the community to enjoy!”

Proceeds from the festival benefit LeMoyne Arts’ educational and exhibition programs.

The 2021 Festival includes the Zerbe Zelebration, a tribute to Karl Zerbe, a world-renowned expressionist artist who taught at FSU and had a significant impact on the visual arts in our community.

The Zerbe Zelebration, held April 9-18, 2021 is a city-wide collaboration of exhibitions, roundtables, custom Proof beer and social media interactive experiences.

Muralist Michael Rosato will be the presenting artist in collaboration with Florida State University’s Opening Nights on Thursday, April 15, and a printmaking workshop with visiting artist, Jim Sherraden, will be held in the gardens at LeMoyne Arts Thursday, April 15 (virtual tickets available for Friday only).

Safety Procedures during the Chain of Parks Art Festival

To control crowd size and adhere to safety guidelines, festival will be a FREE ticketed event. Attendees will need to reserve a ticket online and select a time slot to see the artists in the parks.

Additional safety procedures include:

· VIP members are allowed stay at the festival all day;

· A maximum of 3,000 visitors per day that will be broken into three 2-hour shifts;

· There will be ground markings with spacing guidelines throughout the festival;

· No focal gathering locations. There will be food vendors and designated eating areas spaced through the parks;

· Additional handwashing stations will be spread throughout the parks; and

· This year, due to Covid concerns and limited attendance, we encourage you to leave your pets and babies at home. Children 4 years old and up will require a ticket to enter the festival and must wear a mask.

