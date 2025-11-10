Applications for oyster harvesting permits in Apalachicola Bay now open

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — From now till December 15th, the FWC will be accepting applications for commercial and recreational harvesters for the upcoming oyster harvest season in Apalachicola Bay.



Apalachicola Bay will reopen on January 1st for a limited harvest season.

This reopening comes after a 5-year closure to restore the oyster populations.

Applications for commercial and recreational oyster harvest permits for harvesting in Apalachicola Bay have opened.

From now to December 16th, Oystermen can apply for one of two different permits for the January 1st to February 28th harvest season.

Commercial harvesters must have an Apalachicola Bay endorsement from the FWC to harvest. Recreational harvesters will need the Apalachicola Bay recreational opportunity permits to harvest during the season.

Requirements for Commercial Harvesters:



Must have an individual or crew Saltwater Products License and a Shellfish Endorsement (BV).

Have had previous Apalachicola Bay wild oyster landings between 2012 and 2020.

Be a Florida resident.

Apply here for an AB Endorsement here.

If you need assistance in applying for this endorsement, FWC staff will be available to help at the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Apalachicola Shellfish Center, 260 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street, Apalachicola, for in-person help on these dates below from 9 am to 4 pm.



Nov. 12-14

Nov.17-21

Nov. 24-25

Dec. 1-2

Dec. 9-10

Dec. 15-16

There'll be 245 Recreational Opportunity Permits available for the Jan 1-Feb 28 harvest season. These will be randomly selected through a lottery system of qualified applicants.

Applicants will have the opportunity to rank their preferred harvest reefs. Those selected will be allotted one bag tag for the season.

Requirements for Recreational Harvesters:



Recreational Fishing License (unless exempt).

Be a Florida Resident.

Apply here for an ABRO Permit here.

