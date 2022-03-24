Applications for Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program now open

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Applications are now open for the fall Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program, a partnership with Leon County Schools and Career-Source Capital Region.

The program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to build workforce skills while earning an hourly wage.

Since the program began, it has put more than 70 students in various positions.

"We're seeing that students don't always want to go that traditional four-year college route into traditional jobs. And we wanted to show them careers that those are careers they could be successful in."

There are nine total positions open now, including jobs like EMT, IT Tech Support, Graphic Design and more.

Students must be enrolled in or have completed a Career and Technical Education course.

Applications are due March 31. Click here to apply.