Apalachicola announces mayoral election after sitting mayor passes away

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Apalachicola announced a race for mayor will be added to the ballot in the City's upcoming September election after mayor Kevin Begos passed away.

"Due to the unfortunate passing of our Mayor, the Mayor's race will be added to the ballot for a two-year term for the City's upcoming September election," the City said in a statement.

The qualifying period begins Monday, June 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., and ends Friday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Qualifying packets can be picked up at City Hall.

The City said it will be formalized by Proclamation at the City's June 24, 2021, Special Meeting at the Community Center at 4:30 p.m.