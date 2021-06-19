City of Apalachicola announces passing of Mayor Kevin Begos

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Apalachicola announced the passing of Mayor Kevin Begos in a Facebook post and on their website Saturday morning.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mayor Kevin Begos early this morning," the post said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

No official cause of death has been announced yet.

On May 9, 2021, Mayor Begos posted to his Facebook page announcing that he had a "serious infection that has taken a hold of [his] aortic heart valve."

Kevin Begos had been mayor of Apalachicola since 2019.