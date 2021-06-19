Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Apalachicola announces passing of Mayor Kevin Begos

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:43:25-04

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Apalachicola announced the passing of Mayor Kevin Begos in a Facebook post and on their website Saturday morning.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mayor Kevin Begos early this morning," the post said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

No official cause of death has been announced yet.

On May 9, 2021, Mayor Begos posted to his Facebook page announcing that he had a "serious infection that has taken a hold of [his] aortic heart valve."

Kevin Begos had been mayor of Apalachicola since 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project