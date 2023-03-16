Apalachee Center CEO appointed chair of Florida Mental Health Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Right now, in the big bend, there are 12 to 15 thousand mental health patients receiving care.

But experts say there is a moderate shortage of therapists and a severe shortage of psychiatrists locally.

Taking a step back and looking at the mental health system as a whole in the state of florida.

The big bend will have a strong voice. Jay Reeve, CEO of the Apalachee Center has been appointed chair of the Florida Mental Health Commission. The commission is designed to work towards improving practices, procedures, and programs surrounding mental health.

Reeve says he is honored to take on the position and thinks this is a win for Tallahassee.

"I think Tallahassee is pretty well represented in the commission. We will be one voice in the mix but we'll have a strong voice," said Reeve.

Reeve says within this role he hopes to achieve open access for behavioral services to cut down on wait times for the public.