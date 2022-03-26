Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annual school run honors student, supports foundation

The event occurred on Alford Greenway in Leon County
Bobcat Trail Run
abc 27
Bobcat Trail RUn
Bobcat Trail Run
Bobcat Trail Run
Bobcat Trail Run
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 11:27:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people of many ages gathered on the morning dew of J.R. Alford Greenway in Leon County Saturday for an annual event with a special focus.

The Buck Lake Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization hosted the fifth annual Bobcat Trail Run. The fundraiser consisted of a one-mile family fun run and a slightly more challenging 5-kilometer trek through the greenway's trails.

The event is a benefit for the Hang Tough Foundation, a local organization that provides resources and encouragement for families of children with various illnesses and related special needs.

The run was kicked off by Coleson Early, a Buck Lake Elementary student and running enthusiast recently diagnosed with a type of leukemia.

The Buck Lake Bobcat Trail Run was first held in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming