Annual school run honors student, supports foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people of many ages gathered on the morning dew of J.R. Alford Greenway in Leon County Saturday for an annual event with a special focus.

The Buck Lake Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization hosted the fifth annual Bobcat Trail Run. The fundraiser consisted of a one-mile family fun run and a slightly more challenging 5-kilometer trek through the greenway's trails.

The event is a benefit for the Hang Tough Foundation, a local organization that provides resources and encouragement for families of children with various illnesses and related special needs.

The run was kicked off by Coleson Early, a Buck Lake Elementary student and running enthusiast recently diagnosed with a type of leukemia.

The Buck Lake Bobcat Trail Run was first held in 2017.