Amazon selects Tallahassee for new robotics fulfillment center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Amazon has announced plans to bring a new 630,000 square-foot robotic fulfillment center to Leon County and is expected to open in 2022.

“Amazon’s project is a once-in-a-generation economic development opportunity for the entire community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor. “Amazon’s investment in Florida’s Capital County will be transformative. According to FSU’s analysis, the project will generate 1,346 full-time jobs, 2,256 construction jobs and a total economic impact of $451 million. We are living in extraordinary times, and our ability to create more employment opportunities for local families could not have come at a better time.”

According to the county, this center will bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the area and pay a starting wage of at least $15 an hour with benefits starting on day one.

Earlier this summer, discussions began around a project that became known at "Project Mango." It was originally shrouded in mystery and caused the community to weigh the pros and cons of such a large scale project.

Last month, commissioners unanimously voted for the construction of this shipping fulfillment center which will now be this new Amazon facility.

The FSU Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis conducted an economic impact analysis, revealing that this project could create 3,600 new jobs, $167.6 million in wages and generate approximately $451 million in local economic impact for Tallahassee-Leon County.

“Supporting job growth and diversifying our economy is key to creating economic prosperity in our city,” City of Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said. “This $200 million investment by Amazon will bring 1,000 new jobs to our community and is a testament to our position as a vital regional economic hub.”

