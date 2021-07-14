Commissioners move Project Mango forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Commissioners' 6-0 vote paves the way to construction for a shipping fulfillment warehouse in Tallahassee. The jobs it could bring will pay well too!

"$15 an hour at a minimum for a thousand jobs coming to this community. This is an absolute win for us," said Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox.

The Office of Economic Vitality estimates it could have a total economic impact of over 3,600 jobs and $451 million in total economic output.

"But again, no win comes without any challenges," Maddox said.

Those against the project say it's being pushed forward too quickly, with only one public hearing and not enough focus on noise interruptions, proper lighting, or environmental sustainability.

"Some of my concerns about this facility are the amount of waste products that will come from a fulfillment center," said Dawn Adams, who lives in Leon County. "Where does all of that go you guys?"

Commissioner Kristin Dozier made a motion for more collaboration with the city of Tallahassee, "to conduct some kind of review, a check-in six months after occupancy, to see if there are any issues that we need to address discussing sound traffic, other things like that and futher mitigation."

Afterwards, the board agreed that the overall benefits outweigh any potential project shortcomings.

"I know there are people who are going to be upset and dissapointed," commissioner Rick Minor said, "but after looking at this, and I know we all have, after looking at this, I'm convinced, that this is going to be a boom for Tallahassee and Leon County."

The board also unanimously accepted Commissioner Dozier's proposal.