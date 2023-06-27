Amazon job information session brings in hundreds

An Amazon hiring information session brought hundreds to the Dr. B. L. Perry Library.

People like Eric Griffin came to that session because they see this as an opportunity to further their career and future goals.

Griffin said a new job at Amazon could mean more stability and opportunity than the position he is currently in.

"I was always taught to have A, B, C and D. And when one plan fails, another plan, another door opens," Griffin said.

Griffin, a student at Lively Technical College, is interested in working for a major company, like Amazon.

As a student, he said a job at the new fulfillment center will give him the flexibility and opportunities he needs.

"Night time is kind gonna be the best time for me to work and I just feel like Amazon is good," Griffin said. "It's a good place to where you can grow from there."

Griffin is one of many who came to an information session on Amazon's 1,000 new jobs in Tallahassee.

Hundreds came out for the Amazon session. The line got pretty lengthy, stretching all the way through the parking lot to South Adams Street.

Searcy Bush waited in line with his brother Searelle. He said the four-day work weeks Amazon offers were intriguing to him.

"You have the ability to still spend time with family if need be," Bush said. "Not trying to work all these hours to get 40 hours a week."

Amazon's arrival to the capital city has been a long awaited process.

The project, originally named project Project Mango was approved by Leon County commissioners in 2021.

It was later announced Project Mango was an Amazon Fulfillment center slated to bring thousands of temporary and permanent jobs.

The Office of Economic of Vitality predicts an $451 million dollars economic impact for Tallahassee.

Putting more money in the pockets of people like Bush is why Keith Bowers with OEV organized this event.

"It's just a great opportunity for our workforce to get engaged in these level jobs, because they're starting at $16 an hour," Bowers said.

That $16 an hour will create almost $83 million in revenue for people working at the facility. Something that Griffin said will help people get back on their feet in a tough economy.

"Everybody needs a chance to get back and I feel like Amazon will make great opportunities and get people jobs that give people hope again," Griffin said.

Bowers with the Office of Economic Vitality said the new Amazon facility should be open in the late summer.

Workers with Amazon also said to check every Friday for new job openings.

