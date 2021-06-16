Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

DRC approves Project Mango development plan

Plan goes to Leon County COmmissioners for approval July 13
items.[0].image.alt
Leon County
Project Mango 10
Project Mango 6
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:13:26-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Development Review Committee approved site plan recommendations for the construction side of Project Mango.

Despite moving ahead, community members are still against development. They feel the studies conducted aren’t enough to ease their concerns.

Due to a confidentiality request, details about "Project Mango" are few, but we do know the project began just over a year ago.

The proposed warehouse could be built on Mahan Drive near I-10.

The final step in the process is final approval from Leon County Commissioners, which is scheduled for July 13.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project