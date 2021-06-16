DRC approves Project Mango development plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Development Review Committee approved site plan recommendations for the construction side of Project Mango.

Despite moving ahead, community members are still against development. They feel the studies conducted aren’t enough to ease their concerns.

Due to a confidentiality request, details about "Project Mango" are few, but we do know the project began just over a year ago.

The proposed warehouse could be built on Mahan Drive near I-10.

The final step in the process is final approval from Leon County Commissioners, which is scheduled for July 13.