Representative Allison Tant keeps her seat serving the Florida House District 9

She won against Spencer Brass.

This will be Allison Tant’s third term as Representative for House District 9. The term is until 2026.

Watch the video to see what she wants to accomplish during this upcoming term.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Representative Allison Tant will keep her seat serving the Florida House District 9.

I'm Kenzie Krueger in Tallahassee - where Tant celebrated the victory against Spencer Brass with her supporters.

Tant says she's eager to get back to work.

"I had some legislation that didn't pass last year that I want to bring back, which is distracted driving to help bring down car insurance. My wheelhouse is disability issues and stuff like that because I have a child with developmental disabilities, so bringing further change there, but my goal is to bring people together."

She says she also wants to make sure rural communities are not left out.

