Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried receives first coronavirus vaccine shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried is hoping to help convince more people get vaccinated in Tallahassee.

Commissioner Fried stopped by the Al Lawson Center walk-up site Thursday afternoon, where she was greeted by FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson. She received her first dose of the Moderna shot. Fried hopes to set an example for others to get the vaccine as soon as they're eligible.

"Really, it's such an easy process. Being able to come here to FAMU at the Al Lawson Center," said Commissioner Fried. "It's quick and easy, unbelievable staff. Really just want to encourage everybody to get their vaccines when they're eligible. Right now, it's 40 and up. That's when I'm qualified to do so."

The Al Lawson Center is open every day of the week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Easter Sunday. You do not need an appointment to receive a shot.