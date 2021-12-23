Accident shuts down road in Wakulla County
WCSO tells drivers to take another route
Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 23, 2021
According to a post on social media Thursday afternoon by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, a serious accident in the area of Springcreek Highway and Dakota Drive has shut down Springcreek Highway.
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to seek an alternative route.
