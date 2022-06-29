ABC 27 providing Access to Reading at Hope Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Seventy local children are being given the opportunity to enhance their literacy skills, enjoy illustrated books, and beat the summer reading slide at the Little Library in the Hope Community, sponsored by ABC 27.

While living on the Hope community campus of the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, which provides families with shelter due to homelessness, the children and their families will now have a cool setting to enjoy and share books with one another.

Big Bend Homeless Coalition CEO Holly Bernardo stated that she thinks it is powerful for the Hope Community children to have access to books that they would want to read.

"I hope they feel supported and loved from their community, that we are investing in them," said Bernardo. "That we see them that we think their education is important and we see their worth."

The colorful Dr. Seuss themed Little Library, painted by Godby High School students, is the fourth Little Library in Leon County that was developed through Access Tallahassee's Access to Reading project.

Reportedly, the reading project's goal is to provide access to books for communities that may lack them. Several companies such as ABC 27 has made it a priority of theirs to help achieve that goal.

"At ABC 27, we believe we can best give back to our community when we focus on the youth in the community," said ABC 27 general manager Matt Brown. "We see this as an opportunity to better educate kids in this neighborhood, give them access to books and reading, and all those studies show that that makes for a much better life ahead."

According to Scholastic studies, students ranging from 3rd to 5th grade lose 20% of reading skills during the summer due to the Summer slide, resulting in children from low-income households being tremendously affected as well.

One Hope Community resident believes the library is a great resource for the children.

"My kids, they like to read and kids have vivid imaginations, and this spot that they picked is actually perfect because we have the picnic table behind you, this is the way to the cafeteria, and and so it's an eye catcher," said resident Maron Howard.

ABC 27 has not only contributed to the Little Library, but the Give A Child A Book campaign back in January, which donated books to students at John G. Riley Elementary. Donations from ABC 27 employees, the Scripps Howard Foundation and the local community resulted in more than $26,000 being used towards helping each 3rd through 5th grade student take five new books home.

To sponsor a Little Library or donate books, visit Accesstallahassee.com/access-to-reading/