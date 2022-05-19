Riley Elementary students receive books from "Give A Child A Book" campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Third through fifth grade students at John G. Riley Elementary will be able to take home five new books Thursday and Friday thanks to the Give A Child A Book campaign.

Last fall, ABC 27 asked for donations to supply books to students at Riley.

Between the Scripps Howard Foundation, community donations and donations from ABC 27 employees, more than $26,000 is now helping every single student stock their at-home book collection.

The first campaign took place in January with ABC 27 employees pitching in and we will be back again Thursday and Friday to help students find the perfect books.