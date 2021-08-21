ABC 27, Envision Credit Union's 'Envision No Hunger' campaign raises $85K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fighting food insecurity in our community is paying off.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend’s ‘Envision No Hunger’ campaign raised $85,000 for kids in need in our community.

It's all for Second Harvest’s Backpack program, which sends local students home every weekend with a backpack full of food, so they don't go hungry.

Envision Credit Union pledged to match $30,000 of the donations raised and that check was presented today to Second Harvest.

This is the second year Envision Credit Union has partnered with ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend for the Envision No Hunger Campaign.