Abandoned car found on I-10 with gun and blood stains inside

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol released an incident report Monday morning about a suspicious abandoned vehicle found Saturday morning.

At Mile Marker 130 on I-10 in Jackson County, a white Nissan Altima was found abandoned with the engine running. FHP found blood stains on the seats of the vehicle and the reporting officer noticed a bullet hole in the right front door.

The officer further noticed a "glock style pistol on the right front floor with paper around the grip that appeared to have blood on it."

When the reporting officer contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, their dispatch said they couldn't send anyone as they were conducting a murder investigation. The vehicle found was not involved in that investigation, according to reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken the vehicle as evidence and will be working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to search for evidence on or inside the vehicle, FHP stated.