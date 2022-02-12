One dead after nightclub shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person died after a shooting at a Jackson County nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies did not say which nightclub the shooting happened at but did say it happened in the northwest part of the county.

If anyone has information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Chipola Crimestoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at chipolacrimestoppers.com.