A look inside the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Community Conference

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting its community conference this weekend at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island.

According to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the annual conference brings together all elements of the business community, from home-based entrepreneurs to key business and political leaders, to discuss real issues affecting the region’s future.

This year's conference is sold out with more than 500 registrants. More than 60 are first-time attendees at the conference.

Here's some of what has happened so far:

.@TerrieArd asks about what is needed to build a better business climate: @LoranneAusley refers back to scorecard, pointing specifically to the measurements about kindergarten readiness. Says a partnership of state and federal investment to improve Pre-K child care is vital. — Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce (@TalChamber) August 18, 2022

.@TerrieArd asks about talent development. @JasonShoafFL: Teach children financial literacy and improve the identifying of career paths for students; @AllisonTantFL: Start career planning earlier; expand apprenticeships @LoranneAusley: We need a truly regional approach pic.twitter.com/458ElUzA8E — Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce (@TalChamber) August 18, 2022

Rep. @JasonShoafFL talks about the collegial relationship he has with Tant and Ausley. Talks about his "life goal" of helping young people to find skills training to enter the workforce. pic.twitter.com/7KTkhOh7QM — Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce (@TalChamber) August 18, 2022

Rep. @AllisonTantFL says her biggest focus is the area's workforce, including her work with @LivelyTech. She is working with @FLDEO on tapping into infrastructure dollars. pic.twitter.com/yCPho5BAcw — Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce (@TalChamber) August 18, 2022

Senator @LoranneAusley discusses new state dollars flowing into Leon for broadband, workforce preparedness, @NationalMagLab at FSU, water projects, Second Harvest and more. pic.twitter.com/5cYsRxTCKg — Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce (@TalChamber) August 18, 2022