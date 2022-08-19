Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A look inside the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Community Conference

TalChamber.jpeg
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce
TalChamber.jpeg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 10:42:43-04

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla.  — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting its community conference this weekend at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island.

According to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the annual conference brings together all elements of the business community, from home-based entrepreneurs to key business and political leaders, to discuss real issues affecting the region’s future.

This year's conference is sold out with more than 500 registrants. More than 60 are first-time attendees at the conference.

Here's some of what has happened so far:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming