Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce hosts Community Conference in Amelia Island

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (WTXL) — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is set to host a community conference this weekend.

The event, which is sponsored by Prime Meridian Bank, will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island.

According to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the annual conference brings together all elements of the business community, from home-based entrepreneurs to key business and political leaders, to discuss real issues affecting the region’s future.

Sue Dick, president and CEO of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, told ABC 27 the community is aware of the value the conference has.

This year's conference is sold out, has more than 500 registrants and among those, more than 60 are first-time attendees at the conference.

The chamber president added that the conference is a great way for businesses, non-profits and other entities to network and help move Tallahassee forward.

The conference brings Tallahassee's academia, government, corporate and small businesses together for a weekend.

The demand for the conference from local entities has led the chamber of commerce to secure locations for the next three years.

Friday will feature seminars on cybersecurity, marketing, communications and human resources.

Florida State University president Richard McCullough is scheduled to speak Saturday.

For Dick, it is fulfilling to see the community and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and beginning to branch out.