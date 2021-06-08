7th annual Lemonade Day Tallahassee is June 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's 2021 Lemonade Day is June 12!

Mayor John Dailey will host a 10-minute Lemonade Day Proclamation reading at City Hall on Thursday, June 10 to officially announce the second Saturday in June as the seventh annual Lemonade Day Tallahassee.

Lemonade Day is a national youth entrepreneurship curriculum that the FAMU School of Business and Industry presents to the Tallahassee community.

Each year, K-12 students participate in free training leading up to the Lemonade Day Tallahassee event. On June 12, youth entrepreneurs host pop-up lemonade stands throughout the community.

According to the FAMU School of Business and Industry, local youth learn how to "set goals, develop a budget, create a signature lemonade recipe, build a stand, market their lemonade, advertise, and provide superb customer service! In addition, area youth learn the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship education and their role in the success of their business."

Each young entrepreneur keeps whatever monies they earn and is encouraged to spend, share, and save for the future.

For the past six years, Lemonade Day Tallahassee has been held on the second Saturday in June. For more information, click here.

To see where youth lemonade stands will be set up all over Tallahassee on June 12, click here. The listing is updated daily.

