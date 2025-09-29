6th Annual #FlamingoChallenge returns to help raise money for local breast cancer patients

TALLAHASSEE, FL — First Commerce Credit Union and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation are once again teaming up for the annual #FlamingoChallenge.

It helps raise money to support local breast cancer patients. It's the 6th year for the event.

In a release, it states that since the beginning, the campaign has raised more than $400,000 for the Walker Breast Program at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and overall, more than $500,000 for local breast cancer patients served by hospitals in North Florida and South Georgia.

Organizers say the funds help ease the financial strain breast cancer can bring by covering essential medical and non-medical costs, from life-saving imaging for uninsured patients to travel and lodging expenses for those in our region who are too ill to travel home after treatment.

They're holding a kickoff event Tuesday, September 30th, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Amicus Brewing Ventures off Gadsden St.

The release says that during the month of October, individuals, businesses, schools, and other organizations can “adopt” flamingos to display in their yards or storefronts. Supporters are encouraged to post photos on social media with the hashtag #FlamingoChallenge and tag First Commerce and the TMH Foundation.

For more details on the challenge, head to TMH or First Commerce websites.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.