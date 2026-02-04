5th Annual St. George Island Shrimpfest returns this weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL — This weekend is the 5th annual St. George Island Shrimpfest in Franklin County.

It'll take place at the western parking lot of the St George Lighthouse. Festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and go around 4:00 p.m. It'll give neighbors the chance to try some local food. Neighbors can also shop with local craft vendors.

Tickets cost $5 for those 13 and older. Children under 12 are free, but you must get their free ticket. Tickets are on sale now at the Lighthouse gift shop.

