22-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting of 25-year-old man in Gretna

GRETNA, FL — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. 22-year-old Jacquez Oneal has been charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old Zaccheus Miller. He faces one count of first-degree murder.

Gretna Police say Miller was shot inside his vehicle on October 21st. During his memorial last weekend, shots rang out, and one person was killed and three others were injured.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of 40-year-old Dedario Hunter for that deadly shooting.

Oneal was taken into custody by the FDLE on November 4th and is being held at the Gadsden County Jail.

Gretna Police says this remains an active investigation.

