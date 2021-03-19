2 students found with guns in 2 days at Cairo High School

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The principal of Cairo High School, Chris Lokey announced another student has been taken into custody after bringing a gun on campus Friday. A different student was taken into custody on Thursday after being caught with a gun at school.

"Today, March 19, a student was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and a gun on our campus," Lokey said in a statement on Facebook. "The illegal drugs and the gun were confiscated by School Resource Officer Gary Hines."

The student was taken into custody by Hines and will be charged. At this point, the investigation is still ongoing.

The student will be suspended from school and will be taken to a disciplinary tribunal hearing per Grady County School’s Student Code of Conduct.

"Illegal Drugs and weapons will not be tolerated on the campus of Cairo High School," said Lokey. "Parents we ask for your help in reviewing the student handbook with your child and having important conversations surrounding these crucial topics. We strive for all of our students to do well in their classes and to enjoy their high school experience, but to do so safely. I will continue to work daily to make Cairo High School a safe, nurturing environment where learning takes place on a daily basis."

Lokey said he has been assured by Chief Allen Powell of the Grady County School Police that school safety is the first priority for all of the Grady County Schools.

"We will continue to be vigilant and proactive when it comes to the safety of our students,” Lokey said.