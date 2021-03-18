Cairo High student in custody after bringing gun to school

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The principal of Cairo High School, Chris Lokey announced a student has been taken into custody after bringing a gun on campus Thursday.

"As Principal of the High School, I feel it is my job to inform parents of situations that occur concerning Cairo High School and to be as transparent as possible," Lokey said in a Facebook post. "Having accurate information wards off the possibility of rumors or false information spreading."

Lokey said on March 18, 2021, at approximately 12:10 p.m. a student was found to be in possession of a gun on campus.

After a brief altercation and discussion with school officials and the Grady County School Police, the weapon was confiscated by School Resource Officer Gary Hines.

The student was taken into custody by Hines and will be suspended from school and will be taken to a disciplinary tribunal hearing per our Grady County School’s Student Code of Conduct.

"Parents any time there is an incident involving school safety and of a serious nature, I want to make sure that I make you aware and inform you of information involving the incident," Lokey said. "School safety is our first priority here at Cairo High School."