2 LCS students caught with firearms on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools said two students were apprehended with firearms in the GED building on Thursday.

According to LCS, school officials were notified of the possibility of firearms being on campus in one of the GED classrooms.

Authorities were notified and a thorough investigation took place resulting in the apprehension of two students, the district reported.

Leon County Schools released the statement below:

This morning we were notified of the possibility of firearms being on campus in one of our GED classrooms located in building 2. My concern for the welfare of our faculty, staff and students has always been a priority. With this information in mind, authorities were notified and a thorough investigation took place resulting in the apprehension of two students. We can never predict when these types of incidents will take place, but I am beyond appreciative of the level of assistance that was provided by some of ACE’s and Lively’s faculty and staff, LCS Safety and Security and the Tallahassee Police Department.



I’m still confident that our schools are among the safest places in our community. However, our most effective resource is the individual who reports information about unusual behaviors. We definitely need to be alerted to potential violent and threatening behavior directed at our schools. I’m grateful to the anonymous tip we received today. To keep everyone safe, we must continue to work together and talk to our students about these important issues. Keeping our schools safe requires everyone. If you see something, say something.



This is a developing story.