1887Strikes, FAMU Day of Giving surpasses $450,000 in donations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University’s second annual Day of Giving, “1887Strikes,” raised $459,549.19 in gifts from 2,800 donors, a 215 percent increase over the 2020 campaign.

“We asked the FAMU community, friends and supporters to stand with our students during these extraordinary times. And they did just that,” President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. said. “I can’t thank them enough. Their generosity will help bring new meaning to the words in our alma mater, ‘College of Love and Charity.’”

Donated from the 1887-minute campaign support a broad range of academic, athletic and other initiatives that benefit students.

The FAMU University Advancement team raised $213,256.72 from 1,415 donors in 2020. This year’s goal was to receive gifts from at least 1,500 donors, which was surpassed by 187 percent.

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, Ph.D., vice president for Advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation, said this unprecedented level of giving illustrates how much people care.

“I’m grateful that alumni, staff, faculty, students and friends stepped up in such a generous way,” said Friday-Stroud. “This level of giving demonstrates unwavering commitment in very tough times.”

General donations also support student scholarships.

Dr. Robinson said the fundraising campaign was crucial considering the heavy toll exacted by the coronavirus pandemic.